New Issue-Health Care REIT Inc sells $600 mln notes

March 27 Health Care REIT Inc on Tuesday
sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million.
Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC
AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.694 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012
MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.176 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/03/2012
S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS