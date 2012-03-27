版本:
New Issue-Health Care REIT Inc sells $600 mln notes

March 27 Health Care REIT Inc on Tuesday
sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson
Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $350 million. 	
    Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC 	
	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 4.125 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.694   FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.176 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/03/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 260 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

