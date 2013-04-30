U.S. government extends deadline to insurers for health exchanges

April 30 The deadline for health insurers to submit applications to sell insurance in the states in which the Federal government is running the health exchange has been extended by three days until Friday, a spokeswoman at the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

"Health insurance issuers have asked us to provide them with more time to submit their applications to offer Qualified Health Plans and we are accommodating that request," Alicia Hartinger, a spokeswoman at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said in an emailed statement.

The exchanges are due to start open enrollment on Oct. 1, 2014.