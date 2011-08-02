UPDATE 1-Health Net says CMS lifts sanctions on Medicare programs

* Says will resume marketing of MAPD products immediately

* Says may start enrolling beneficiaries from September

* Says PDP to not get new low-income subsidy auto-assignees (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Insurer Health Net Inc said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has lifted marketing and enrollment sanctions against its Medicare programs.

In November last year, CMS imposed sanctions against Health Net relating to its compliance with certain Medicare rules and regulations, suspending marketing and enrollment of new members into all its Medicare programs.

The company provides health benefits through individual, Medicare, Medicaid and military Tricare and veterans affairs programs.

Health Net said in a filing that its Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) will not receive any new low-income subsidy auto-assignees from CMS at this point.

But low-income subsidy members can choose to enroll in its products during the upcoming annual enrollment period, the company added.

Health Net said it will resume marketing of its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan (MAPD) products immediately.

It may also start enrolling beneficiaries beginning September 1, 2011. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)