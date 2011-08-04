UPDATE 2-Health Net Q2 profit beats Street, ups FY11 outlook

* Q2 adj EPS $0.81 vs est $0.71

* Rev falls 19 pct to $2.8 bln

* Sees FY11 EPS of $3.00-$3.05 (Adds comparable figures, details on forecast)

Aug 4 Insurer Health Net Inc posted a market-beating quarterly profit, helped by growth in its Western region operations, and also raised its full-year outlook.

The company now sees full-year earnings at $3.00-$3.05. In February, it had forecast earnings of at least $2.05.

However, in April, it had said it expects to cut its full-year outlook by at least $1.40 per share citing a payment of $180 million in damages related to the sale of three failed health plans.

Second-quarter net income rose to $58.3 million, or 63 cents a share, from $45 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding $21 million in a pretax loss and $3.3 million in pretax expenses related to the company's cost reduction measures, Health Net earned 81 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter fell 19 percent to $2.8 billion as government contracts revenue declined.

Analysts, on average, expected 71 cents a share in profit on revenue of $2.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Woodland Hills, California-based company closed at $26.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)