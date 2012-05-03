UPDATE 1-Health Net misses estimates on delayed claims

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
* Q1 loss/share $0.32 vs $1.16 last year
* Q1 adj EPS $0.22 vs est $0.60
* Cuts full-year EPS forecast to $2.35 to $2.50
* Shares down 19 percent
May 3 Health Net Inc posted an adjusted profit below analysts' expectations as insurance claims spilled over from the previous quarter, prompting the insurer to cut its full-year forecast.
The company now expects a full-year profit of $2.35 to $2.50 per share for its combined Western Region and Government Contracts segments, compared with its earlier forecast of $3.30 to $3.40 per share.
Health Net took a charge in the first quarter from the sale of its Medicare Prescription Drug Plan business to a unit of CVS Caremark Corp.
The company posted a net loss of $26.6 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $108.2 million, or $1.16 per share, a year ago.
Excluding charges from delayed claims and discontinued operations, the company earned 22 cents per share.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 16 percent to $2.83 billion for the quarter.
Shares of the Woodland Hills, California-based company, which have lost about 6 percent in the last three months, fell about 19 percent before the bell. They closed at $36.32 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
