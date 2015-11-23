Carlyle, TPG to exit Australia's Healthscope with $612 mln stake sale-IFR

HONG KONG Nov 23 Private equity firms Carlyle
Group LP and TPG Capital Management are selling
their entire remaining stake in Australian healthcare operator
Healthscope Ltd in a deal worth about $612 million, IFR
reported on Monday, citing a source close to the deal.
Carlyle and TPG are offering 308.2 million shares at a fixed
price of A$2.77 each, putting the total deal at about A$853.7
million ($612 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The stake accounts for 17.8 percent of
Healthscope's shares.
TPG declined to comment on the stake sale, while Carlyle
didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.
($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)