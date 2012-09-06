版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates HealthSouth proposed notes B1

Sept 6 Healthsouth Corp : * Moody's rates healthsouth's proposed senior notes b1; ba3 cfr unchanged * Rpt-moody's rates healthsouth's proposed senior notes b1; ba3 cfr unchanged

