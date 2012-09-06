New Issue- HealthSouth sells $275 mln in notes

Sept 6 HealthSouth Corp on Thursday sold
$275 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.
Wells Fargo, Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley,
RBC and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.
BORROWER: HEALTHSOUTH
AMT $275 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2024
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 5/1/2013
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/11/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS