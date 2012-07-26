HealthSouth Q2 beats consensus

July 26 Hospital operator HealthSouth Corp
reported a jump in second-quarter profit on higher
patient numbers and raised its outlook for the year.
Net income rose to $40.4 million, or 43 cents per share, in
the second quarter from $15.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 39 cents per
share as revenue for the quarter rose about 6 percent to $533.4
million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents per share, on
revenue of $528.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HealthSouth said it expected its 2012 adjusted earnings to
be $1.45 to $1.50 per share, a forecast that is largely above
analysts' estimates of $1.44 a share.
HealthSouth said in April that it expected full-year income
from continuing operations to be higher than its previous
forecast of $1.32 to $1.39 per share.
Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company closed at
$22.93 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.