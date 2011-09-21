UPDATE 1-HealthSouth sees debt plan reducing oper income by $26 mln

* Sees Obama plan reducing annual oper revenue by $42 mln

* Says can offset about $16 mln of that by cutting expenses

Sept 21 HealthSouth Corp sees a $26 million hit to its annual adjusted operating income from President Obama's proposed plan to reduce the fiscal deficit.

On Tuesday the company's shares fell as much as 22 percent on concerns that the $224 billion proposed Medicare cuts would negatively impact HealthSouth's earnings.

HealthSouth estimated that a proposed rule change for patient classification would reduce annual Medicare discharges at its hospitals by about 2,500, and would consequently cut its net operating revenue by $42 million.

However, the company forecast that it can offset about $16 million of the foregone annual net operating revenue with cuts to hospital-level expenses, resulting in a reduction of about $26 million to its adjusted operating income. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)