UPDATE 1-Strong patient volumes boost HealthSouth Q4 profit

Feb 23 HealthSouth Corp treated
more patients in the fourth quarter, lifting the hospital
operator's profits above consensus estimates, but the company
forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the full year.
For the year, HealthSouth expects earnings of $1.32 to $1.39
per share, below average analysts' estimate of $1.47 per share.
Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations was $55
million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $778 million, or
$7.15 a share, a year ago. It had booked a tax benefit of $6.82
per share in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenue rose about 6 percent to $518.1 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a
profit of 32 cents per share, on revenue of $516.3 million.
For the fourth quarter, the rehabilitative care provider's
patient discharges grew 2.1 percent, while net patient revenue
per discharge improved 4 percent.
Shares in the company, which operates hospitals in 27 states
in the United States, closed at $20.26 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.