UPDATE 1-HealthSpring Q2 results beat Street, ups 2011 EPS view

* Q2 EPS $1.23 vs est $0.95

* Q2 rev $1.38 bln vs est $1.37 bln

* Sees FY11 EPS at $3.95-$4.20 from prior $3.40-$3.70 (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 HealthSpring Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher Medicare memberships, and the managed care company raised its 2011 earnings outlook.

HealthSpring raised its earnings forecast to $3.95-$4.20 per share, from prior view of $3.40-$3.70 a share.

The company also backed its full-year revenue view of at least $5.4 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.74 a share on revenue of $5.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June net profit rose to $83.9 million, or $1.23 a share, from $55.8 million, or 98 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 80 percent to $1.38 billion.

Premium revenue increased 80 percent to $1.36 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

Stand-alone prescription drug plan membership more than doubled to 835,246, while Medicare Advantage membership rose 70.4 percent to 336,448.

HealthSpring's shares closed at $38.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)