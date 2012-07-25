CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Stifel raises Healthways price target

(Corrects to clarify that the prior price target on the stock was $10, not $11)

July 25 Healthways Inc : * Stifel raises Healthways Inc price target to $13 from $10; rating buy

