CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Stifel raises Healthways price target

BRIEF-Fortis announces C$500 mln sale of common shares
* Fortis Inc - to issue and sell 12.2 million common shares of Fortis at a price of C$41.00 per share
(Corrects to clarify that the prior price target on the stock was $10, not $11)
July 25 Healthways Inc : * Stifel raises Healthways Inc price target to $13 from $10; rating buy
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces definitive agreement to sell Trump Taj Mahal casino resort
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for february 2017