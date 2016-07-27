UPDATE 2-Wellness platform Sharecare to buy health business from Healthways

(Adds details on the divested business, background)
By Carl O'Donnell
July 27 Sharecare Inc, a U.S. health and
wellness online platform co-founded by TV personality Dr. Oz,
has agreed to acquire the healthy living business of peer
Healthways Inc, the companies said on Wednesday.
The sale, first reported by Reuters, offers a way for
Healthways to refocus its efforts and investments away from its
unprofitable population health division toward its growing
targeted health programs business, which includes the Silver
Sneakers Fitness brand, one of the country's largest exercise
programs for seniors.
"We did not have the time or the appetite to undertake the
large amount of investment needed to restore competitiveness to
the population health space," Healthways Chief Executive Donato
Tramuto told Reuters in an interview.
For Sharecare, the acquisition represents an opportunity to
boost revenue rapidly and gain clients, including national
health insurer Anthem Inc.
It expects to significantly cut costs by integrating
Healthways various offerings onto its digital platform,
Sharecare Chief Executive Jeff Arnold told Reuters in an
interview.
The population health business uses coaching and clinical
protocals to improve the overall health of employees and
insurance plan members.
As part of the deal, Healthways Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Lumsdaine will move to Sharecare. He will be joined by
the president of Healthways population health division, Sean
Slovenski.
Atlanta-based Sharecare agreed to pay $30 million of its
shares for the business, which generates about $250 million in
revenue.
In addition, Nashville, Tennessee-based Healthways is paying
ShareCare $25 million upfront to cover expected losses from the
population health business.
It also agreed, if need be, to forfeit up to $20 million of
its ShareCare equity stake to offset negative cash flow not
covered in the upfront payment.
After the deal, Healthways expects 2016 sales to exceed $500
million, with margins for earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of around 20 percent.
Healthways reported a net loss of $0.39 per share in the
first quarter.
In 2014, Healthways agreed to a strategic review in response
to pressure from activist North Tide Capital. It decided against
a sale in 2015.
Healthways hired a new chief executive, Donato Tramuto, in
2015. He announced plans for a corporate restructuring in
October focused largely on cutting costs.
Sharecare's Arnold previously founded and led consumer
health company WebMD Health Corp.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)