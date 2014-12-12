UPDATE 1-Hearst to increase stake in rating agency Fitch to 80 pct

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Hearst Corp said it will raise its stake in global credit rating agency Fitch Group to 80 percent from 50 percent in a deal valued at about $2 billion as the media giant diversifies away from its newspaper foundations.
Paris-based Fimalac, which is selling the stake to Hearst, will retain a 20 percent interest in Fitch, the third-biggest rating agency behind Standard & Poor's, owned by McGraw Hill Financial Inc, and Moody's Corp.
"Strategically, Hearst continues to diversify into data and information-based companies," Chief Executive Steven Swartz said in a statement.
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said on Thursday Hearst bought a 25 percent stake in its YouTube teen network, Awesomeness TV, for $81.25 million.
Hearst, which publishes newspapers such as the San Francisco Chronicle and Houston Chronicle and magazines, has also invested in emerging media and tech businesses such as Pandora Media Inc . Hearst also has ownership in television channels such as ESPN and History.
Hearst first invested in Fitch in 2006, paying about $600 million for a 20 percent stake. It later bought an additional 20 percent for about $427 million in 2009, and 10 percent stake for $177 million in 2012.
Bond markets globally have picked up amid higher demand from pension funds, dovish U.S. Federal Reserve policy and concerns among investors about long-term global economic growth.
Overall global debt capital markets activity totaled $4.5 trillion during the first nine months of 2014, an increase of 3 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.