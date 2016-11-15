Amgen cholesterol drug reduces artery-clogging plaque in study

| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Nov 15 Amgen Inc's potent
new drug Repatha, when added to statin therapy, not only took
"bad" LDL cholesterol down to extremely low levels but caused
declines in artery-clogging plaque in a majority of high-risk
heart patients after 18 months of treatment, according to data
from a clinical trial.
Amgen had previously announced the study was a success. But
the percentage of patients who experienced a decrease of the
substance that is the underlying cause of heart disease and
magnitude of plaque regression was revealed at the American
Heart Association scientific meeting in New Orleans on Tuesday.
The 968-patient trial compared the effect of monthly
injections with Repatha plus a cholesterol-lowering statin with
statins alone on the plaques that can break off and cause heart
attacks. The plaque measurements were collected with an
ultrasound probe placed inside the diseased artery.
Patients in the study had symptomatic heart disease and
blockages of 20 percent to 50 percent in the tested artery.
"We saw profound regression," said Dr. Steven Nissen, head
of cardiology at Cleveland Clinic who presented the data.
The combination therapy led to a further 60 percent
reduction in LDL levels beyond statins alone to an average LDL
of a mere 36.6. That translated into a decrease in percent of
blockage volume of about 1 percent compared with no change for
statins alone.
In all, 64.3 percent on the combination therapy experienced
plaque regression compared with 52.7 percent with statin
monotherapy.
"We didn't know what would happen to disease progression at
LDL cholesterol levels when we go to below about 60," Nissen
explained.
For those who began the trial with LDL below 70, the lowest
target guideline for high risk patients, 81 percent experienced
coronary plaque regression with the addition of Repatha compared
with 48 percent for statins alone. Those Repatha patients on
average saw LDL levels drop to 24 with a low of about 15.
"That's unbelievable. So when you get down to 24 you've got
a really high chance of your plaques melting away," Nissen said.
Repatha and Praluent from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
and Sanofi belong to an expensive new class of drugs
known as PCSK9 inhibitors. They carry a list price of more than
$14,000 a year before discounts and rebates.
Many heart doctors have been upset by barriers to access to
these drugs they encounter from health insurers and pharmacy
benefit managers, even for their sickest patients who meet all
the criteria mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
More than 100,000 prescriptions have been written for
Repatha in the United States since its approval, but two-thirds
of patients are ultimately denied, Amgen said.
"It's crazy what's going on. They've basically destroyed our
capacity to treat our patients with the drugs that we need to
treat them with," said Dr. Seth Baum, president of the American
Society for Preventive Cardiology.
In the third quarter, Repatha had anemic sales of just $40
million, while Praluent took in $38 million for drugs forecast
to be multibillion-dollar products.
It is widely believed that payers will not lift
reimbursement restrictions until they see results from huge
studies designed to show that the new medicines cut the risk of
heart attacks and death in addition to their ability to slash
LDL levels. The Repatha outcomes data is expected in early 2017.
But the plaque regression data unveiled on Tuesday is likely
a strong indictor that those trials will be positive.
"These findings suggest that the large clinical outcome
trials currently underway are likely to show major benefits,"
said Dr. Stephen Nicholls, one of the study's lead directors.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)