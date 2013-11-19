Amgen cholesterol drug appears safe, cut LDL 52 pct at 1 year-study

| DALLAS
DALLAS Nov 19 Amgen Inc's experimental
heart medicine from a closely watched new class of drugs called
PCSK9 inhibitors lowered "bad" LDL cholesterol 52 percent after
one year with no major increase in serious adverse side effects
compared with standard drugs, such as statins, according to data
from a study.
The clinical trial of the drug, evolocumab, marks the first
data looking at 52 weeks of use for the new class of injectable
biotech medicines seen as potentially the biggest advance in the
field of cholesterol therapy in many years.
Several companies are developing the drugs, which work by
blocking a protein that prevents the liver from removing LDL
cholesterol from blood. In addition to Amgen, Pfizer Inc
and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc in partnership with
Sanofi are in advanced stages of testing PCSK9
inhibitors.
They are most likely to be used in patients who cannot
tolerate statins or those whose LDL cholesterol remains too high
even after being treated with high potency statins.
"The results from the Osler study are encouraging as
evolocumab may offer a potential treatment option for patients
who cannot control their cholesterol levels," said Dr. Michael
Koren, the study's lead investigator, who presented the data on
Tuesday at the American Heart Association (AHA) scientific
meeting in Dallas.
The 1,104-patient trial tested 420 milligrams of evolocumab
injected once a month in addition to standard therapy with
statins or other medicines versus standard of care drugs alone.
After 52 weeks, those who took the Amgen drug saw their LDL
levels drop 52 percent on top of statins, which was considered
by researchers to be highly statistically significant.
Levels of other blood lipids also moved in the beneficial
direction, researchers said. Triglycerides went down about 9
percent and "good" HDL went up about 9 percent.
Patients in the Osler extension study had previously
completed participation in one of four 12-week Phase II studies
of the drug.
Serious adverse side effects occurred in 7.1 percent of
patients treated with evolocumab and standard care compared with
6.3 percent for those who got standard therapy alone.
Side effects such as elevated liver enzymes were similar -
1.8 percent for evolocumab versus 1.6 percent in the control
group - and a measure of potential kidney problems was 1 percent
compared with 1.9 percent.
The serious side effects were not felt to be related to
evolocumab, said Koren, of the Jacksonville Center for Clinical
Research in Florida. He added that adverse heart events, such as
heart attacks, were slightly higher in the standard of care
patients.
"It did wonderfully," Koren said of the Amgen drug, "This
gives us a much greater comfort level about possible safety
signals."
That may play a pivotal role in whether drugs from this
class can be approved without long-term, "outcomes" studies that
definitively show whether they can reduce the risk of heart
attacks, strokes and deaths.
New cholesterol management guidelines released last week by
the AHA and American College of Cardiology only backed therapy
with medicines that had demonstrated a reduction in heart risk,
such as statins.
That called into question whether the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration would still be willing to approve drugs based on
so-called surrogate end points, such as lowering LDL levels.
An FDA official last week said the agency might be willing
to approve the PCSK9 drugs without outcomes data if they did not
show any unexpected toxicities.
"I know with fairly good confidence that The FDA believes in
LDL," Koren said.
"There's tremendous excitement," he said of the new class of
drugs. "This is the biggest thing to happen to lipid treatment
since statins."