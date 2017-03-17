Amgen cholesterol drug cuts heart attack, stroke risk more than 20 pct-study

| WASHINGTON, March 17
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's
Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over
20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clear
clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL
cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier
showed on Friday.
Results from the highly anticipated 27,564-patient Fourier
study should help remove some barriers to patient access from
health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, who have been
rejecting some 75 percent of prescriptions written for the
costly medicine.
Repatha cut the combined risk of heart attacks, strokes and
heart-related death by 20 percent compared with a placebo in
patients already on high doses of cholesterol-lowering statins,
such at Lipitor. Most trial subjects had had a prior heart
attack or stroke.
Separately, Repatha cut heart attacks by 27 percent and
stroke by 21 percent. In the second year of the study, the
results were more pronounced, with a 35 percent reduction in
heart attack risk and a 24 percent decrease in stroke risk.
"Just like in statin trials the benefit appeared to grow
over time," said Dr. Marc Sabatine, the study's lead researcher,
who presented the data at the American College of Cardiology
scientific meeting in Washington.
"As a clinician this is very big news. We have another tool
to significantly reduce heart attacks and stokes. That's a big
win," said Sabatine from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
There was no difference in cardiovascular death in the two
groups, which may disappoint some investors. Researchers said
that may be due in part to the study's length, with a median
duration of 26 months.
Longer term, Sabatine said, there could be a reduction in
deaths as well.
The trial's primary composite goal included need for artery
clearing procedures and hospitalization due to chest pains from
angina in addition to heart attack, stroke and death. On that
measure, the overall risk reduction was 15 percent, primarily
due to no difference from placebo in angina hospitalizations.
INJECTED
Repatha, injected either once or twice a month, lowered LDL
by about 60 percent to a median of 30, with a quarter of
patients getting below 20, researchers reported. Earlier
guidelines set an LDL target of 70 for such high risk patients.
There were no reports concerning safety issues. Incidence of
cognitive decline, cataracts, new onset diabetes and
muscle-related side effects were similar to the placebo group.
The results should loosen the purse strings of insurers
reluctant to pay for a drug with a list price of over $14,000 a
year before discounts, given the high cost of treating strokes
and heart attacks.
"To see a more than 20 percent risk reduction for stroke was
really exciting," said Amgen research chief Sean Harper.
Amgen said it is taking steps to remove onerous barriers to
patient access, including a plan under which it would offer to
refund Repatha costs for all eligible patients who have a heart
attack or stroke.
Repatha and rival Praluent, from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
and Sanofi, work by blocking the PCSK9
protein that prevents LDL being removed from the blood.
"The class is likely to grow to at least a $3 billion to $5
billion worldwide market over the next 5 plus years," forecast
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee.
Due to the high rejection rate, sales have been anemic -
just $58 million for Repatha and $41 million for Praluent in the
fourth quarter.
Sabatine said he would like to see Repatha tested in other
high risk patients, such as those with type 2 diabetes without
prior history of heart attack, which could substantially
increase the market.
"As a society we need to move to modifying these risk
factors earlier in life to not only prevent recurrent events but
to prevent first events," he said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)