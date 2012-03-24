Merck blood clot drug in limbo after mixed results

CHICAGO, March 24 Impressive efficacy but
worrisome bleeding was seen for a new type of blood clot
preventer tested by Merck & Co in one of the largest heart-drug
studies ever conducted, raising questions whether the company
will seek approval of the drug and whether it can pass muster
with regulators, researchers said on Saturday.
Vorapaxar has been dogged by bleeding concerns since January
2011, when a safety committee overseeing the 26,449-patient
study said the new type of anti-platelet drug was not
appropriate for patients who had suffered a stroke, due to
bleeding risk.