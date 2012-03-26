J&J drug shines in trial vs standard lung-clot drugs

* Researcher cites fewer serious bleeds with J&J drug
By Ransdell Pierson and Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, March 26
Researchers and J&J officials on Monday said the
4,833-patient study showed Xarelto was as effective as customary
dual therapy -- injections of the clot-buster heparin given
about the same time as the blood-thinning pill warfarin -- for
treating the clots and preventing new lung clots or dangerous
clots in the legs that can break free and cause lung clots. The
vast majority of patients were treated for more than six months.
The largest clinical trial ever conducted among lung-clot
patients also showed that those taking Xarelto, also known by
its chemical name rivaroxaban, experienced only half the number
of major bleeding incidents, largely brain hemorrhages, as
patients receiving the heparin/warfarin combination.
Brain bleeding is one of the most worrisome side effects of
warfarin, the active ingredient of rat poison that has been a
mainstay anti-coagulant for more than half a century.
"Rivaroxaban is just as good as standard treatment for
pulmonary embolism -- these data are pretty convincing -- and
this is an oral-only approach, which makes it very simple," said
Dr. Harry Buller, a professor of vascular medicine at the
Academic Medical Center in Amsterdam who led the trial.
In the J&J-sponsored trial, 10.3 percent of patients taking
Xarelto had major or minor bleeding, compared with 11.4 percent
of those taking heparin and warfarin, Buller said. He said 1.1
percent of patients taking Xarelto experienced major bleeding,
versus 2.2 percent on standard dual therapy.
Buller presented the trial results on Monday at the annual
scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology in
Chicago.
"Xarelto has the potential to become the new standard of
care," Paul Burton, cardiovascular medical leader at J&J's
Janssen division, said in an interview. "It may offer the
opportunity for a single drug that doesn't require monitoring to
be used in acute and long-term treatment of pulmonary embolism."
Based on the favorable findings, Burton said J&J plans in
the second quarter to ask U.S. regulators to approve Xarelto for
lung clots, which develop in an estimated 600,000 Americans a
year and kill as many as 100,000 of them.
The clots, by blocking vital blood vessels, often kill
within less than an hour after symptoms develop. Because
immobility is a major cause of lung clots, hospitalized patients
are at particular risk of developing them.
Xarelto, which J&J developed in partnership with German
drugmaker Bayer AG, is already approved to reduce
risk of blood clots in the legs and lungs of people who have had
knee or hip replacement surgery. It is also approved to prevent
strokes among people with an irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.
Xarelto, like Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
and Pfizer Inc, works by blocking a protein called
Factor Xa involved in the clotting process. Neither of the new
drugs carries the onerous demands of warfarin, such as the need
for regular blood monitoring and strict avoidance of certain
foods.
"The reason people look for alternatives (to warfarin) is
that it's a nightmare to give," Buller said. "Rivaroxaban makes
things easier for everybody -- patients and physicians."
Although Eliquis is approved in Europe to prevent blood
clots after hip and knee replacements, it is not approved to
treat lung clots. It is awaiting U.S. approval to prevent
strokes in atrial fibrillation patients, by far the biggest
commercial opportunity for the new crop of blood clot
preventers.