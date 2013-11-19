Daiichi blood thinner safer, as effective as warfarin in major study

| DALLAS
DALLAS Nov 19 A new blood clot and stroke
preventer from Daiichi Sankyo proved as effective and
safer than widely used warfarin in a large, late stage trial of
patients with atrial fibrillation, paving the way for it to
compete with other new warfarin alternatives on the market.
The drug, edoxaban, met the main efficacy and safety goals
of the study by demonstrating "non-inferiority" to warfarin in
preventing strokes and blood clots and led to significantly less
major bleeding - the greatest danger of blood thinning
medicines.
The trial, dubbed Engage AF, tested two doses of edoxaban
against warfarin in 21,105 patients with atrial fibrillation - a
dangerously irregular heartbeat - at moderate to high risk of
stroke. The trial followed patients on average for nearly three
years, making it the largest and longest study to date of any of
the new generation of blood thinners.
The data was presented on Tuesday at the American Heart
Association scientific meeting in Dallas.
Atrial fibrillation is seen as the most important use for
these drugs. People with this most common type of arrhythmia,
which affects nearly three million Americans, are five times
more likely to suffer a stroke.
Edoxaban, a once a day pill, is already sold in Japan under
the brand name Lixiana and Daiichi said it plans to file its
application seeking U.S approval in the first quarter of 2014.
"Personally I think it will be used. We know this drug is
safer than warfarin," said the study's lead investigator, Dr.
Robert Giugliano, cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital
in Boston.
But it will enter a market that already has three other new
medicines vying to displace cheap, decades-old warfarin.
It aims to compete with Xarelto, sold by Bayer AG
and Johnson & Johnson, and Eliquis sold by Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc, which belong to the
same class of drugs as edoxaban, as well as a similar medicine
from Boehringer Ingelheim called Pradaxa.
Industry analysts believe the new blood thinners could
eventually generate sales of more than $10 billion a year.
But without any head-to-head trials that can definitively
show one of the novel anticoagulants is better than another,
this will likely come down to a marketing war among
pharmaceutical heavyweights.
"If you look the four new drugs, they're more similar than
different," said Dr. Mark Link, a professor at Tufts University
Medical Center in Boston, who was not involved in the trial.
"All these drugs are safer than warfarin."