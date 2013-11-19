UPDATE 2-New Daiichi drug succeeds in major study; set to face rivals

By Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson
DALLAS Nov 19 A new blood clot and stroke
preventer from Daiichi Sankyo proved as effective and
safer than widely used warfarin in a large, late stage trial of
patients with atrial fibrillation, paving the way for it to
compete with other new warfarin alternatives on the market.
The drug, edoxaban, met the main efficacy and safety goals
of the study by demonstrating "non-inferiority" to warfarin in
preventing strokes and blood clots and led to significantly less
major bleeding - the greatest danger of blood thinning
medicines.
The trial, dubbed Engage AF, tested two doses of edoxaban
against warfarin in 21,105 patients with atrial fibrillation - a
dangerously irregular heartbeat - at moderate to high risk of
stroke. It followed patients on average for nearly three years,
making it the largest and longest study to date of any of the
new generation of blood thinners.
Results of the trial were presented on Tuesday at the
American Heart Association scientific meeting in Dallas.
Atrial fibrillation, which affects nearly three million
Americans and makes them five times more likely to suffer a
stroke, is seen as the most important use for these drugs.
Edoxaban is already sold in Japan under the brand name
Lixiana and Daiichi said it plans to file its application
seeking U.S approval in the first quarter of 2014. The company
will seek approval to market the medicine for venous
thromboembolism, blood clots that form in the veins.
"Personally, I think it will be used. We know this drug is
safer than warfarin," said the study's lead investigator, Dr.
Robert Giugliano, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital
in Boston.
But it will enter a market that already has three other new
medicines vying to displace cheap, decades-old warfarin.
It aims to compete with Xarelto, sold by Bayer AG
and Johnson & Johnson, and Eliquis sold by Bristol-Myers
Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc, which belong to the
same class of drugs as edoxaban, as well as a similar medicine
from Boehringer Ingelheim called Pradaxa.
Industry analysts believe the new blood thinners could
eventually generate sales of more than $10 billion a year.
But without any head-to-head trials that can definitively
show one of the novel anticoagulants is better than another,
this will likely come down to a marketing war among
pharmaceutical heavyweights.
"We see an uphill battle for edoxaban and do not expect the
product to meaningfully change market dynamics in the atrial
fibrillation space," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a
research note.
Dr. Mark Link, a professor at Tufts University Medical
Center in Boston, who was not involved in the trial, said: "If
you look at the four new drugs, they're more similar than
different. All these drugs are safer than warfarin."
TAKEN ONCE A DAY
One potential differentiator is that edoxaban and Xarelto
are once a day pills, while Eliquis and Pradaxa are taken twice
a day.
Sixty-year-old warfarin works well in preventing strokes,
but is notoriously difficult to use. It requires careful
monitoring of patients' blood levels, dose adjustments and
dietary changes.
The new drugs, while more expensive for patients, have
several advantages.
"They're safer, more convenient to use and there's no need
for monitoring," said Giugliano, who presented the data at the
meeting. "These drugs dramatically reduce bleeding in the brain.
They are saving lives," he added.
The edoxaban trial tested two doses of the drug - 60
milligrams and 30 mg - against warfarin.
In an effort to more mirror likely real world use, the study
allowed for dose reductions for factors such as kidney function
impairment or patients of particularly low weight. About a
quarter of edoxaban patients had the dose cut in half after
starting the trial, researchers said.
Overall, the higher dose of edoxaban reduced stroke and
blood clots by 21 percent compared with warfarin, which was
deemed to be non-inferior - the study's intended goal - but fell
just shy of superiority. The lower dose was not as effective due
to much higher incidence of ischemic strokes, caused by
blockages of blood vessels.
But for the more troubling hemorrhagic strokes, which often
involves fatal brain bleeding, edoxaban was far better than
warfarin. Those were reduced by 46 percent in the higher dose
group and by 67 percent for the low dose versus warfarin.
Overall, major bleeding was reduced by 20 percent versus the
older medicine with the higher edoxaban dose and by 53 percent
for the lower dose, which was considered highly statistically
significant, researchers said.
Significantly fewer edoxaban patients died from heart
related causes. Death for any reason was significantly lower for
low dose edoxaban and numerically lower for the high dose of the
Daiichi drug, but that was not statistically significant,
researchers said.
"I think it's good news for the patients and good news for
health care providers. You can feel very secure when you have
over 21,000 patients in a trial and followed for almost three
years," said Giugliano.
"This trial was extraordinarily well done," said Dr.
Nathaniel Reichek, director of research at St. Francis Hospital
in Roslyn, New York, who was not involved in the study.
"Edoxaban seems clearly like it's going to be a competitor."