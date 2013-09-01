New Daiichi drug vies for slice of clot prevention market

* Edoxaban matches warfarin with less bleeding in study
* Drug on sale in Japan, submission in West by Q1 2014
* Doctors eye pricing as rival products jockey for sales
By Ben Hirschler
AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 A new clot preventer from
Daiichi Sankyo proved as effective as widely used
warfarin in treating a dangerous condition known as venous
thromboembolism and caused less bleeding, a large clinical trial
found.
The Japanese drugmaker hopes the finding will help it take
on rivals including Bayer, Johnson & Johnson,
Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb in a growing
market for novel pills to prevent blood clots.
Industry analysts believe that modern blood thinners to
replace warfarin could generate annual sales of more than $10
billion a year.
Daiichi's drug, however, is the fourth new oral
anticoagulant and doctors at the European Society of Cardiology
congress, where the data were unveiled on Sunday, said it was
not clear the once-daily pill had an edge over competitors.
"I'm uncertain as to the degree to which it moves the needle
forward," said Dr. Patrick O'Gara of Boston's Brigham and
Women's Hospital, who is also president-elect of the American
College of Cardiology.
He wants to see how the new medicine, known as edoxaban,
performs once it is used more widely by doctors, while other
cardiologists said price would be an important factor in
weighing up the competing therapies.
"The world is changing pretty fast on cost and I have hopes
that part of that will mean competition brings the price down,"
said American Heart Association president Dr. Mariell Jessup.
The 60-year-old anticoagulant warfarin - originally
developed as rat poison - is effective in preventing clots but
is notoriously difficult to use because it requires careful
monitoring of patients' blood levels and dose adjustments.
Daiichi's drug met the main goal of the 8,292-patient venous
thromboembolism (VTE) study by working just as well as warfarin
in treating and preventing recurrence of the condition.
LESS BLEEDING
It also led to a significant reduction in the risk of
clinically relevant bleeding, which occurred in 8.5 percent of
patients on edoxaban compared with 10.3 percent of those taking
warfarin. Bleeding is typically the most troubling side effect
of extended use of blood thinning drugs.
"This agent gets the job done," said Dr. Sidney Smith of the
University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill
of the results, which were also published in the New England
Journal of Medicine.
The relative reduction in bleeding risk was less than seen
in a study in July with Eliquis, or apixaban, from Pfizer and
Bristol - but doctors said it was not possible to make direct
comparisons as the studies were very different.
The edoxaban trial contained sicker patients, including
those with severe pulmonary embolism, and also involved the
initial use of heparin injections.
Edoxaban is already approved in Japan, where it has been on
sale under the brand name Lixiana since 2011, and Daiichi's
research head Glenn Gormley it would now be submitted for
approval in Western markets by the first quarter of 2014.
VTE, a potentially fatal condition, includes blood clots in
the leg, known as deep vein thrombosis, and clots in the lungs,
known as pulmonary embolism.
Daiichi is also developing edoxaban for preventing strokes
in people with atrial fibrillation (AF), a dangerously irregular
heart rhythm that is a bigger market. Data from another Phase
III trial using edoxaban in AF patients will be presented at the
American Heart Association annual meeting in November.
Gormley said the combination of the medicine's once-daily
dosing and its ability to help difficult-to-treat patients would
make it an attractive option for doctors.
Apart from Eliquis, other oral anticoagulants include
Xarelto from Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, and Boehringer
Ingelheim's Pradaxa.
Some doctors have been wary of switching to the new
medicines in part because their blood-thinning effect is not
easily reversed in case emergency medical treatment, such as
surgery, is needed. Companies are testing agents that could be
used to reverse the blood thinning effect if necessary.