Experimental Roche drug shows promise in reducing heart damage

* Roche drug significantly better than placebo in study
* Reduced enzymes indicative of heart attack or heart damage
* Larger studies needed to confirm results
By Bill Berkrot
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 A single dose of an
experimental Roche biotech drug that blocks
inflammation reduced damage to the heart during artery clearing
angioplasty procedures, according to data from a midstage trial
presented on Sunday.
The drug, inclacumab, was significantly better than a
placebo in decreasing levels of molecular markers, or enzymes,
that are used to diagnose heart attacks and heart damage in
patients also taking standard drugs, such as cholesterol
lowering statins, researchers said.
"It was exciting to see that a single administration of
inclacumab would yield clinical benefit," said Dr. Jean-Claude
Tardif, who led the study and presented the data at the American
College of Cardiology (ACC) scientific meeting in San Francisco.
"This is huge potentially," said Tardif in an interview. "A
drug that blocks the inflammatory process on top of statins
holds a lot of potential."
The main goal of the study was a decrease in levels of
troponin I - a protein found in the blood when heart damage has
occurred after angioplasty - at 16 hours and 24 hours after the
procedure. Researchers also measured another heart damage
biomarker called CK-MB.
The study involved 530 patients who had experienced a type
of heart attack that required artery clearing procedures.
Patients received one of two doses of the Roche drug - 20
milligrams/kilogram of weight or 5 mg/kg - or a placebo one hour
before undergoing angioplasty.
For the higher dose of the drug, troponin I levels had
decreased 22.4 percent more than placebo at 16 hours and 24.4
percent more at 24 hours.
At 24 hours after the procedure, 18.3 percent of the placebo
patients had CK-MB levels increase more than three times the
upper limit of what is considered normal - a level clinical
studies often use to define a post angioplasty heart attack,
researchers said. That compared with 8.9 percent of patients
getting the higher dose of inclacumab.
"They found a very striking difference in these markers,"
said Dr. Miguel Quinones, chairman of the 2013 ACC meeting who
was not involved in the study.
The lower dose of the Roche drug had no significant effect
on the cardiac markers.
Inclacumab works by blocking an antibody called p-selectin
found in blood platelets and cells that line blood vessels. It
is associated with inflammation that can destabilize plaque in
the arteries and lead to a heart attack.
Patients who received the higher dose of inclacumab had
p-selectin levels drop 19.2 percent compared with placebo, which
was highly statistically significant, researchers said.
One of the most important frontiers in addressing heart
disease is blocking inflammation as a cause of instability of
arterial plaque, said Tardif, director of the Research Centre at
the Montreal Heart Institute.
More than 1 million coronary artery angioplasty procedures
are performed in the United States each year with a risk of
damage to heart tissue, according to the ACC.
"The first step was to demonstrate the effect of this drug
on myocardial damage immediately after angioplasty," Tardif
said. "The bigger question will be is this a drug that can
provide benefit not only for those who are undergoing
angioplasty but to the much larger population of patients coming
in with Acute Coronary Syndrome."