Too many drug types are compromising heart health -doctors

By Debra Sherman
March 13 About 80 million Americans suffer from
heart disease, the nation's No. 1 killer, and most are on
multiple drugs.
Some cardiologists think prescribing has gotten out of hand.
The criticism was voiced by a number of leading heart
doctors who attended the annual scientific sessions of the
American College of Cardiology, held on March 9-11 in San
Francisco. They said eliminating certain drugs could potentially
improve care without compromising treatment. Evidence is growing
that some medications are not effective.
Patients who need multiple daily doses of a given drug often
fail to take them, said Dr. Steven Nissen, head of cardiology at
the Cleveland Clinic and a past president of the ACC. "There is
also the question about whether the benefits are additive."
Among the medications cardiologists are giving a second
look: AbbVie's Niaspan, or prescription niacin, which
aims to raise good cholesterol; so-called fenofibrate such as
top-selling branded drug TriCor (also from AbbVie), which lowers
blood fats called triglycerides; and beta-blockers, most of
which are inexpensive, older generics.
'EAGER TO ADD, RELUCTANT TO TAKE AWAY'
A person who has had a heart attack typically leaves the
hospital on a beta-blocker to slow the heart, an ACE inhibitor
to reduce blood pressure, clopidogrel and aspirin to thin the
blood and prevent clots, and a statin to reduce cholesterol,
said Dr. Micah Eimer, a cardiologist with Northwestern Medicine
in suburban Chicago.
"That's a minimum of five medications, and each one has a
proven mortality benefit. It's practically malpractice if you
don't prescribe those," Eimer said. "But we have no data on when
it's advantageous to take (patients) off."
Many patients are on many more drugs, according to research
by Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a Yale University professor of
cardiology and public health. Using Medicare data, he found that
heart failure patients, those whose hearts are too weak to pump
blood sufficiently, were prescribed an average of 12 drugs; some
were on 30.
"We are eager to add medicines and reluctant to take them
away," said Krumholz, who heads the Yale-New Haven Hospital
Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation and is a frequent
critic of how drugs are sold and used. "So people accrue
medications over time."
Many drugs are prescribed widely, even though evidence they
actually work is weak, he said.
Unexpected serious side effects arose in a huge study of a
Merck & Co long-acting niacin drug aimed at raising good
HDL cholesterol, according to data released at the conference on
Saturday. The study enrolled more than 25,000
people. Patients had significantly more bleeding and a higher
number of infections than researchers had expected. A Merck
spokesman said there "was nothing to add."
When it was announced that the drug, Tredaptive, had failed
to prevent heart attacks, strokes and death in heart patients
also taking drugs to lower bad LDL cholesterol, Merck said it
would not seek U.S. approval and would stop selling it in the
dozens of other countries where it was already available.
Fenofibrate, including AbbVie's TriCor, has also failed to
show benefit in two separate studies, Krumholz said. The $2
billion-a-year drug is used to lower low-density lipoprotein, or
LDL, the unhealthy cholesterol, and triglycerides and to raise
high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, the healthy cholesterol.
AbbVie's cardiovascular products "help patients with
abnormal cholesterol levels reach their cholesterol treatment
goals," the company said in an emailed statement. "Physicians
need to consider the results of clinical trials, available
treatment guidelines, and each patient's cardiovascular and
benefit/risk profile to determine the best possible treatment
regimen."
Other drug companies including Sanofi,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer declined to
comment.
BLOCK THAT BLOCKER?
Beta-blockers are absolutely necessary for some patients,
said Dr. Sripal Bangalore, a cardiologist at New York
University, but are probably prescribed too widely and for too
long a period of time. Examining three distinct patient groups
from a data registry of 44,000 patients, he said the drug did
not reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or death after 3.5
years.
Yet the American Heart Association (AHA) and American
College of Cardiology guidelines recommend heart attack
survivors take beta-blockers for at least three years. Those
recommendations, several doctors noted, are based on data
collected two decades ago. "We don't know if they are providing
benefit for one year or three years," Bangalore said.
Today, blocked arteries are cleared right away with
angioplasty, and the patient is typically put on a statin to
keep harmful cholesterol from building up in the artery walls.
For those whose hearts are not badly damaged, beta-blockers do
not help.
Then there are blood thinners, like Warfarin, commonly used
to treat some types of heart disease by preventing clots. Dr.
Robert Harrington, a cardiologist at the Stanford School of
Medicine, said patients were at risk of bleeding when they were
on more than one. "We've had recent trials where we've gone from
one to two to three agents," he said. "There's got to be a way
to start peeling away, and maybe it's over a period of time, or
as the clinical status changes."
MARKET SIDE EFFECTS
Clinical trials that have called into question the drugs'
benefits have affected sales. Combined sales of AbbVie's TriCor
and Trilipix were $1.4 billion in 2012, down from $1.7 billion
in 2011. Sales of Niaspan were $911 million in 2012, down from
$976 million in 2011.
Cowen and Co estimates the 13 main classes of drugs used to
treat various types of cardiovascular disease had U.S. sales of
almost $75 billion in 2011. The brokerage expects sales to
shrink to about $59 billion in 2016 because of recent and
looming patent expirations on branded products.
Even if doctors aggressively cut back the number of heart
medicines they prescribe, however, it would have only a limited
impact on drugmaker revenue because many would be the generic
older drugs that are far cheaper, according to analyst Barbara
Ryan, of Barbara Ryan Advisors.
Dr. Richard Stein, a professor of medicine at New York
University and spokesperson for the AHA, estimated the average
patient with heart disease truly needs to take from seven to
nine pills each day in order to control the various risk
factors, including cholesterol, high blood pressure and
diabetes. Beyond that, he said, it makes sense to be
restrictive.
"Doctors should look for combination pills if they can, and
exclude pills that don't critically help patient care," he said.
"To live your life taking that many pills, the danger is you'll
stop taking the critical ones, because how many pills can you
take several times a day?"