Medtronic heart valve replacement succeeds in intermediate-risk patients-study

WASHINGTON, March 17 Medtronic Plc's
non-invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
system proved as safe as traditional surgery in
intermediate-risk patients in a two-year study presented on
Friday, paving the way for its use in a wider patient
population.
Medtronic's TAVR systems succeeded in demonstrating
non-inferiority with no statistically significant difference in
a combination of all-cause mortality and disabling stroke. The
rate was 12.6 percent for TAVR and 14 percent for surgical valve
replacement.
For death rates alone, the two procedures were virtually
identical at 11.4 percent for TAVR and 11.6 percent for surgery.
For disabling stroke the difference was more pronounced at
2.6 percent for TAVR and 4.5 percent for surgery, which
researchers said just missed statistical significance.
"These are excellent, outstanding results," said Dr. Michael
Reardon, the study's co-primary investigator who presented the
results at the American College of Cardiology scientific meeting
in Washington.
TAVR systems, which spare patients open heart surgery to
replace a diseased aortic valve, are considered among the most
important growth drivers for Medtronic and rival Edwards
Lifesciences Corp. Both companies have U.S. approvals for
use in patients deemed too frail or at high-risk from surgery.
Edwards also has U.S. approval in intermediate-risk
patients, or those seen as having 3-15 percent chance of not
surviving surgery. Allowing TAVR use in larger groups of
patients is considered critical to sales growth.
In the more than 1,600-patient trial, 84 percent of the TAVR
patients received Medtronic's CoreValve system and 16 percent
the smaller second generation Evolut.
"I believe this will lead to rapid approval by the FDA for
CoreValve and Evolut in intermediate-risk patients," said
Reardon, professor of cardiothorasic surgery at the Houston
Methodist Debakey Heart and Vascular center.
He said clinical guidelines should be changed to allow TAVR
use for more patients.
In a previous trial in high-risk patients, CoreValve proved
superior to surgery rather than simply non-inferior.
Reardon said that did not happen this time primarily because
of how well the surgery patients fared.
"This was the lowest surgical mortality we've seen in a
randomized trial," he explained. "And TAVR did just as well."
In the first 30 days, patients treated with TAVR experienced
lower rates of stroke, of new atrial fibrillation, less acute
kidney injury, fewer transfusions and reported improved quality
of life, researchers found.
"We found exceedingly low mortality at one and two years,
which should give us great confidence as we move into lower risk
(patients)," Reardon said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)