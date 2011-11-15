UPDATE 2-US study doubting niacin's heart effects challenged

* Aim-High study design is called deficient
* Study had found no heart benefit on top of statins
By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 15 A high-profile U.S. study
raising doubts about the heart-protective effects of widely
used niacin came under severe criticism on Tuesday at a major
medical meeting.
The government-funded study, whose initial results were
released in May and presented at the American Heart Association
meeting on Tuesday, found that adding Abbott Laboratories Inc's
(ABT.N) Niaspan, a long-acting version of niacin, to
cholesterol-lowering statins did not further prevent heart
attacks, strokes and other adverse events.
Niacin raises "good" HDL cholesterol and the findings
raised doubts about the benefits of increasing HDL.
But at a press conference at the meeting, Dr. Philip Barter
of the Heart Research Institute in Sydney, Australia, said the
Aim-High study was not properly designed to test the benefits
of niacin.
"This trial disturbs me greatly," said Barter, who was
designated by the AHA conference to critique the study. "The
design was such that in no way could it test the hypothesis of
raising HDL or the benefit of niacin."
Barter said any conclusions on niacin needed to wait for
the results of a much larger study involving a Merck & Co
(MRK.N) drug that includes niacin. That study involves more
than 25,000 patients, as opposed to 3,414 in Aim-High, and is
expected to be completed next year.
"If that trial doesn't show a positive effect, niacin is
finished," Barter said. "We shouldn't draw any conclusions or
change practice based on this."
Niacin, also known as Vitamin B3, has long been known to
raise HDL and lower triglycerides, another type of blood fat
that raises heart risks.
Millions of heart patients take niacin on the assumption
that it will reduce heart risks. Heart disease remains the
world's leading cause of death.
AN OVERLY AMBITIOUS GOAL?
In the Aim-High study, all participants were given Zocor,
also known as simvastatin, while some were given a second
cholesterol-lowering drug, Zetia, to make sure their bad LDL
cholesterol stayed at very low levels. More than half of the
patients had suffered a heart attack prior to the trial.
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part
of the National Institutes of Health, announced in May it had
stopped the Aim-High study early. An independent panel looked
at the interim results and concluded niacin offered no benefits
beyond statins, even though it significantly increased HDL and
cut triglycerides.
In criticizing the study, Barter said researchers were
being "incredibly ambitious" in setting a goal of 25 percent
reduction in cardiac events including stroke and heart attack.
Given the study's design, Barter said it would have taken
15 to 20 years to draw any such conclusions.
In response to Barter's criticism, Dr. Michael Lauer of the
NHBLI said the issue of what goal the trial set out to achieve
was "moot, as what we saw was no benefit at all."
"Based on the Aim-High study, niacin offers no clinical
benefit after 32 months of follow-up to patients similar to
those enrolled in the study," Lauer said in a statement.
The results also may have been confounded by the fact that
patients in the control group saw their good cholesterol rise,
limiting the difference with the niacin group.
Other cardiologists also took issue with the study.
"I think the study was poorly designed in the first place,
and I agree with Dr. Barter that it doesn't answer the
question," said Dr. Steven Nissen, chief of cardiology at the
Cleveland Clinic.
Asked if patients should stop taking niacin until its
benefit can be clearly determined, Dr Stephen Nicholls also of
the Cleveland Clinic said, "Don't throw the baby out with the
bath water. It has a number of metabolic effects" beyond HDL
raising.
Dr. William Boden, who presented the Aim-High results, said
he "respectfully" disagreed with Barter and defended the
trial.
"The result is not what we expected to find," said Boden,
of the University at Buffalo, New York.
Abbott's Niaspan, the market-leading form of prescription
niacin, has annual sales of about $1 billion but is expected to
lose exclusivity in late 2013. Abbott's shares were up 0.1
percent in morning trading.
