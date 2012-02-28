Pills as good as stents for stable heart patients-analysis

* Analysis finds stents have no advantage over drugs
* Drug treatment less costly, works as well
* Some doctors not satisfied with analysis
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Feb 27 Treating stable heart
patients with a handful of pills works just as well as propping
open blocked heart arteries with a stent, U.S. researchers said
on Monday, adding to evidence that less-invasive, less-costly
drug treatment works as well as implanting a medical device in
such patients.
Stents, made by companies such as Boston Scientific Corp
, Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic Inc,
are still the preferred treatment for opening up blocked heart
arteries in patients rushed to the hospital with an acute heart
attack.
But several studies have shown the heart devices are no
better than drugs in patients with stable heart disease, in
which heart arteries have narrowed and may be causing chest
pain.
The latest analysis by Dr. Kathleen Stergiopoulous and Dr.
David Brown of Stony Brook University Medical Center in New
York, published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, attempts
to knock down lingering arguments that earlier results were
based on outdated technology.
Older analyses had included data from trials comparing drug
treatments with balloon angioplasty, in which a balloon-tipped
catheter is inserted and the balloon is inflated to open the
narrowed passage.
For the latest so-called meta-analysis, the team pooled data
only from newer studies that compared drug treatments with
stents - a wire-mesh tube used to prop open the artery and
prevent it from reclosing.
"The question was is there any benefit to stenting the
blockages in these patients as an initial therapy procedure over
treating them with optimal medical therapy and referring them to
get a stent if necessary," Brown said in a telephone interview.
The analysis included results on more than 7,200 patients
enrolled in eight studies between 1997 and 2005 comparing stents
with medical therapy in stable heart patients with narrowed
sections in their heart arteries.
"The result showed quite clearly there was no benefit of
stenting as far as reducing death, heart attack, repeat
procedures and even reducing symptomatic angina (chest pain),"
Brown said.
He added that his analysis was the first to include only
studies that used stents, and the results offered the most
up-to-date comparison of the benefits of stenting procedures
with modern medical therapy, which includes aspirin, a variety
of blood pressure medicines such as beta-blockers,
ACE-inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers and
cholesterol-lowering statins.
'MISSES THE MARK'
Still, some doctors were not satisfied.
"The meta-analysis published in Archives of Internal
Medicine uses old data, from 1995 to 2005, which offer little,
if any, new information to guide clinical care," Dr. Theodore
Bass, vice president of the Society for Cardiovascular
Angiography and Interventions, a group of heart doctors that
specialize in stenting procedures.
Bass said in an email that the study "misses the mark" on
the quality-of-life concerns for patients and that stenting
procedures helped relieve chest pain, or angina, in stable
patients.
Dr. William Boden of the Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical
Center in Albany, New York, who wrote a commentary in the
journal, said relieving angina appeared to be the "last
remaining sacred cow" for doctors who argue in favor of stents
over drugs.
Boden is the lead author of a large study called COURAGE
published in 2007 in the New England Journal of Medicine that
was one of the first to challenge the value of stents and
angioplasty over drug treatment.
In that study, patients with chest pain did get slightly
more pain relief with stenting, but those benefits only lasted
one to three years. "They are not durable," he said.
More recent studies could not show stents were any better
than drugs at relieving angina, he contended.
Boden and Brown attribute the changes to improvements in
medications, and given that most of them are generic, getting
more doctors to choose drugs first could save a lot in health
costs.
"In the context of controlling rising health care costs in
the United States, this study suggests that up to 76 percent of
patients with stable coronary artery disease could avoid
percutaneous coronary intervention (such as stenting) altogether
if treated with optimal medical therapy," Brown and
Stergiopoulous wrote.
But fewer than half of Americans with stable coronary artery
disease who get a stent have been treated with drugs first, Dr.
Rita Redberg, editor of the Archives of Internal Medicine, said
in an editorial.
She said more than 1 million stents were implanted each year
to treat coronary artery disease in the hopes that stents would
work better than drugs, despite ample evidence to the contrary.
Brown said part of the reason doctors ignored those studies
was that there was a big financial incentive to use stents
versus drugs.
"If I put a stent in you, I submit a bill for my fee, which
could be $1,000 to $2,000. The hospital submits another bill for
using the hospital, the stent, the equipment and nursing time,"
he said. The whole thing could add up to $20,000 or $30,000.
Brown therefore doubts the study will sway too many doctors,
but said it may influence insurance companies.
"A few practitioners might change their behavior,
but third-party payers will be influenced by it and they will
start by making stricter criteria for reimbursing these
procedures," he said.