Bypass patients outlive those who get stents-study

* Large study combined data from 190,000 patients
* More angioplasty patients died within four years
By Susan Kelly
CHICAGO, March 27 Patients with blocked coronary
arteries who opt for heart bypass surgery over a less-invasive
stent procedure appear to live longer, a large study comparing
the two treatments concluded.
The study found that 20.8 percent of patients who had an
angioplasty procedure, in which the surgeon clears the blockage
using an instrument threaded into the artery and then inserts a
wire-mesh stent to keep the vessel open, died in the first four
years after treatment.
For patients who received bypass surgery, in which the chest
is opened and a vein from another part of the body is used to
create a detour around the blocked artery, the death rate four
years after treatment was 16.4 percent.
Patients and doctors tend to choose the less-invasive stent
procedure when both treatments are an option. Some previous
research has suggested that the two treatments have similar
long-term outcomes, while other studies have shown better
results with bypass surgery.
The latest study, whose results were presented at a meeting
of the American College of Cardiology in Chicago, analyzed
outcomes for 190,000 U.S. patients using Medicare claims and
data from the ACC and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The
study was funded by the National Institutes of Health.
"Combining data from several large databases, we found that
survival was better with coronary surgery than percutaneous
coronary intervention," said Dr. William Weintraub, the study's
lead researcher and head of cardiology at Christiana Care Health
System in Wilmington, Delaware. "It does push the needle toward
coronary surgery, but not overwhelmingly so."
He cautioned that bypass surgery is not best for every
patient. Different risk levels among patients in the data groups
may have contributed to the worse outcomes for angioplasty
patients in the study, he said.