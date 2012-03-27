CORRECTED-Gynecologists are urged to screen for heart disease

By Debra Sherman and Ransdell Pierson
CHICAGO, March 27 Screening women for heart
disease at obstetrics and gynecology clinics may detect
cardiovascular risk and head off heart problems for women who do
not see a primary care physician, researchers said.
Many women do not have a primary care physician but seek out
basic OB/GYN services, the researchers said.
Women often are undertreated or unaware of risk factors for
heart disease, yet it is the leading cause of death among women
in the United States. And the rate of heart-related death in
women between the ages of 35 and 44 continues to increase 1
percent per year, the researchers said.
"Women take care of their breasts and get mammograms and
take care of their bones by getting bone density tests, but
often neglect their hearts," said Dr. Roxana Mehran, director of
interventional cardiovascular research and clinical trials at
Mount Sinai Medical Center and the lead researcher in a two-year
pilot program that studied the issue.
"Many women are unaware of the risk factors," she said in an
interview.
The results from the pilot program were presented at the
scientific sessions of the American College of Cardiology in
Chicago this week.
The program was implemented in 10 U.S. centers to screen
2 ,234 w omen, with a mean age of 53, for cardiovascular risk or
disease in OB/GYN clinics.
Patients completed a short survey about heart disease risk
factors, including family history, and details on symptoms they
may have been experiencing.
Researchers found cardiovascular risk factors were present
in more than two-thirds of the women screened.
Symptoms, from mild fatigue to severe chest pain, were seen
in 42 percent of patients.
These results, she said, suggest that a simple
cardiovascular assessment in OB/GYN clinics can increase
prevention of heart disease and provide critical education to
women. The cost of doing this is low and the survey can be
completed in two or three minutes, Mehran said.
"It's a great opportunity," she added.
Among the women screened, researchers found that 18 percent
considered their OB/GYN doctor as their primary healthcare
provider.
"We think that number would have been higher -- maybe 25 to
30 percent -- if we had included more inner-city clinics,"
Mehran said.
About one-fifth of those patients did not know or had never
had testing of their blood pressure or blood sugar levels, and
almost 40 percent did not know their cholesterol levels or had
never had cholesterol tests.
After screening, a quarter of the women were referred either
to a primary care physician, a cardiologist or endocrinologist
for further evaluation and treatment.
Nearly half of the women in the program were postmenopausal.
Among those patients, almost a third were on hormone replacement
therapy.
Mehran said the next step is to broaden the sample of
patients to include women of lower socioeconomic groups.
The study was funded by Abbott Laboratories Inc.