公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 11日 星期五

Global Payments in talks to buy Heartland Payment-Bloomberg

Dec 10 Payment processor Global Payments Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX) (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

