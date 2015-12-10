UPDATE 1-Global Payments in talks to buy Heartland Payment-Bloomberg

BRIEF-Karolinska Development: OssDsign gets FDA clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial in USA
* Its portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing of OSSDSIGN Cranial for sale in USA
Dec 10 Payments processor Global Payments Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal to buy Heartland Payment, which had a market value of $2.86 billion as of Wednesday's close, is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX)
Shares of Princeton, New Jersey-based Heartland Payment were up 13 percent at $88.05 after hitting a record high of $94.96 in early trading on Thursday.
Global Payments shares were up 3.3 percent at $71.95.
Representatives of both companies were not immediately available for comment.
Heartland Payment reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company also forecast full-year revenue of $810-$815 million, above analysts' average estimate. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
BEIJING, Jan 20 China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, said on Friday it has sought the U.S. anti-trust regulator's approval for its planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss crop protection and seed group Syngenta AG.