2015年 12月 11日

UPDATE 1-Global Payments in talks to buy Heartland Payment-Bloomberg

Dec 10 Payments processor Global Payments Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal to buy Heartland Payment, which had a market value of $2.86 billion as of Wednesday's close, is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX)

Shares of Princeton, New Jersey-based Heartland Payment were up 13 percent at $88.05 after hitting a record high of $94.96 in early trading on Thursday.

Global Payments shares were up 3.3 percent at $71.95.

Representatives of both companies were not immediately available for comment.

Heartland Payment reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company also forecast full-year revenue of $810-$815 million, above analysts' average estimate. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

