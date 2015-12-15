UPDATE 1-Global Payments to buy Heartland Payment for $4.3 bln

(Adds details)

Dec 15 U.S. payments processor Global Payments Inc will buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal that will expand its merchant base and reach.

Global Payments' offer of $100 per Heartland Payment share represents a 17.5 percent premium to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

Heartland Payments' shares jumped 10.6 percent to $94.15 in extended trading, while Global Payments' shares fell 2.7 percent to $69.50.

Heartland shareholders will receive 0.6687 Global Payments shares and $53.28 in cash for each share they hold.

The combined company will serve nearly 2.5 million merchants globally and earn more than $3 billion in adjusted net revenue, the companies said in a statement.

Global Payments said it intends to fund the cash portion of the deal with debt financing. Its shareholders will own about 84 percent of the combined company.

News of a potential deal was reported by Bloomberg last week. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)