UPDATE 1-Global Payments to buy Heartland Payment for $4.3 bln

Dec 15 U.S. payments processor Global Payments
Inc will buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc
in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal that will expand
its merchant base and reach.
Global Payments' offer of $100 per Heartland Payment share
represents a 17.5 percent premium to the stock's closing price
on Tuesday.
Heartland Payments' shares jumped 10.6 percent to $94.15 in
extended trading, while Global Payments' shares fell 2.7 percent
to $69.50.
Heartland shareholders will receive 0.6687 Global Payments
shares and $53.28 in cash for each share they hold.
The combined company will serve nearly 2.5 million merchants
globally and earn more than $3 billion in adjusted net revenue,
the companies said in a statement.
Global Payments said it intends to fund the cash portion of
the deal with debt financing. Its shareholders will own about 84
percent of the combined company.
News of a potential deal was reported by Bloomberg last
week.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)