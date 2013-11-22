版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA acquires Freedom bank

Nov 22 Heartland Financial USA Inc : * Acquires sterling, Illinois-based freedom bank * Freedom bank to operate independently as a unit of Dubuque bank and trust co

under current name, staff, systems until Q1 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐