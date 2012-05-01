UPDATE 2-Heartland Payment profit beats Street on higher volumes

* Q1 adj EPS $0.39 vs est $0.24
* Q1 net rev up 14 pct
* Raises full-year adj earnings
* Shares touch life high
May 1 Shares of Heartland Payment Systems Inc
hit a life high after the payment processor posted a
strong quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings
forecast as it processes more transactions while keeping costs
low.
The company said its card processing volumes for small and
medium enterprises grew at a healthy rate due to higher
same-store sales and a drop in merchant attrition rate.
"Both our card and non-card businesses posted healthy net
revenue growth rates, which we were able to leverage into a 60
percent increase in operating income through ongoing efficiency
enhancements," CEO Robert Carr said in a statement.
The company has been boosting its sales force to win new
business.
For the full-year 2012, the company raised its adjusted
earnings forecast range by 7 cents per share to $1.59 to $1.63
per share, but its revenue forecast of $530 million to $540
million was left unchanged.
First-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to
$13.8 million, or 34 cents per share, from $7.9 million, or 20
cents per share, last year.
The company posted an adjusted profit of 39 cents per share,
against estimates of 24 cents per share.
Net revenue for the quarter grew 14 percent to $128.7
million.
Transaction processing volume for small and mid-sized
enterprises climbed 8.3 percent to $16.7 billion, while
same-store sales rose 3.4 percent during the quarter.
Merchant attrition fell to 12.2 percent, its lowest level
since the third quarter of 2007.
Shares of the company, which rose as much as 11 percent to
an all-time high of $33.94 in early trade, were up 9 percent at
$33.44 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.