UPDATE 2-Heartland Payment profit beats Street on higher volumes

* Q1 adj EPS $0.39 vs est $0.24

* Q1 net rev up 14 pct

* Raises full-year adj earnings

* Shares touch life high

May 1 Shares of Heartland Payment Systems Inc hit a life high after the payment processor posted a strong quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as it processes more transactions while keeping costs low.

The company said its card processing volumes for small and medium enterprises grew at a healthy rate due to higher same-store sales and a drop in merchant attrition rate.

"Both our card and non-card businesses posted healthy net revenue growth rates, which we were able to leverage into a 60 percent increase in operating income through ongoing efficiency enhancements," CEO Robert Carr said in a statement.

The company has been boosting its sales force to win new business.

For the full-year 2012, the company raised its adjusted earnings forecast range by 7 cents per share to $1.59 to $1.63 per share, but its revenue forecast of $530 million to $540 million was left unchanged.

First-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $13.8 million, or 34 cents per share, from $7.9 million, or 20 cents per share, last year.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 39 cents per share, against estimates of 24 cents per share.

Net revenue for the quarter grew 14 percent to $128.7 million.

Transaction processing volume for small and mid-sized enterprises climbed 8.3 percent to $16.7 billion, while same-store sales rose 3.4 percent during the quarter.

Merchant attrition fell to 12.2 percent, its lowest level since the third quarter of 2007.

Shares of the company, which rose as much as 11 percent to an all-time high of $33.94 in early trade, were up 9 percent at $33.44 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.