Power usage breaks records on heat in U.S. Southwest

NEW YORK Aug 2 Power usage in the U.S. Great Plains and Southwest reached record levels on Monday as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heatwave, said the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates the electric grid in those regions.

The heat also melted the peak demand record in the Ercot power grid in Texas on Monday. Ercot operates the grid covering much of the Lone Star State. [ID:nN1E7701VZ]

The heat is expected to smother the region for the rest of the week with temperatures topping 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in several cities. That could push power demand to levels that break the records set Monday.

Demand in SPP, which covers all or parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, peaked at 54,534 megawatts on Monday, breaking the previous record of 53,146 MW set in August 2010. [ID:nN1E7710ZM]

SPP does not post forecast demand data on its website but a spokeswoman said usage for the rest of the week would be close to and possibly higher than the Monday record all week.

Demand in Ercot peaked at 66,867 MW on Monday, surpassing the previous record of 65,776 MW set in August 2010.

Ercot forecast peak usage would top 67,000 MW on Tuesday, topping the Monday record.

Both SPP and Ercot said the grids had enough power to meet the forecast demand this week.

After weeks of excessive heat have stressed power plants and transmission lines in Texas, Ercot said it was ready to shed load if necessary to maintain grid reliability if significant generation or transmission facilities unexpectedly shut.

Temperatures across much of the region should return to near normal levels in the upper 90s F over the weekend, according to weather forecasters.

The biggest power companies in Texas and SPP include units of Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint (CNP.N), American Electric Power (AEP.N), Entergy (ETR.N), Xcel (XEL.N), El Paso Electric (EE.N), PNM Resources (PNM.N), Westar (WR.N), Great Plains Energy (GXP.N), OGE Energy (OGE.N), Empire District Electric EDE.N and Cleco CNL.N. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)