U.S. South Central power usage breaks records again

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Power usage in the South Central United States reached record levels for a second day in a row on Tuesday as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a brutal heatwave, said the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which operates the region's electric grid.

The heat also melted the peak demand record in the Ercot power grid in Texas for a second day in a row Tuesday. Ercot operates the grid covering much of the Lone Star State. [ID:nN1E7711TB]

The heat is expected to smother the region for another week or so with temperatures topping 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in several cities.

Temperatures in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the biggest city in SPP, have topped the century mark every day but one since May 30 and are expected to remain over 100 degrees through August 8, according to AccuWeather.com.

The mercury reached 111 degrees F in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and was expected to return to that level again on Wednesday with the humidity making it feel more like 115 degrees, AccuWeather.com said, noting the average high for the this time of year was 94 degrees.

Demand in SPP, which covers all or parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, peaked at 54,949 megawatts on Tuesday, breaking the 54,534 MW record set on Monday. Before this week, the previous record was 53,146 MW set in August 2010.

SPP forecast peak demand Wednesday would top 54,600 MW, close to but not surpassing the record for a third day in a row.

TEXAS MELTS RECORD

Demand in Ercot meanwhile peaked at 67,929 MW on Tuesday, breaking the 66,867 MW record set on Monday. Before this week, the previous record was 65,776 MW set in August 2010.

Unlike SPP, however, Ercot forecast peak usage would break the record Wednesday with demand expected to top 68,200 MW.

Both SPP and Ercot said the grids had enough power to meet the forecast demand this week.

But weeks of excessive heat has stressed the region's power plants and transmission lines.

Ercot said it was ready to shed load if necessary to maintain grid reliability if significant generation or transmission facilities shut unexpectedly,

Temperatures in parts of the region should start to return to near normal levels in the upper 90s over the weekend, according to weather forecasters.