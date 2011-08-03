U.S. South Central power usage breaks records again

* SPP and Ercot have enough power to meet demand
* More usage records could fall this week
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Power usage in the South
Central United States reached record levels for a second day in
a row on Tuesday as homes and businesses cranked up air
conditioners to escape a brutal heatwave, said the Southwest
Power Pool (SPP), which operates the region's electric grid.
The heat also melted the peak demand record in the Ercot
power grid in Texas for a second day in a row Tuesday. Ercot
operates the grid covering much of the Lone Star State.
The heat is expected to smother the region for another week
or so with temperatures topping 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) in
several cities.
Temperatures in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the biggest city
in SPP, have topped the century mark every day but one since
May 30 and are expected to remain over 100 degrees through
August 8, according to AccuWeather.com.
The mercury reached 111 degrees F in Oklahoma City on
Tuesday and was expected to return to that level again on
Wednesday with the humidity making it feel more like 115
degrees, AccuWeather.com said, noting the average high for the
this time of year was 94 degrees.
Demand in SPP, which covers all or parts of Nebraska,
Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri, Arkansas,
Louisiana and Mississippi, peaked at 54,949 megawatts on
Tuesday, breaking the 54,534 MW record set on Monday. Before
this week, the previous record was 53,146 MW set in August
2010.
SPP forecast peak demand Wednesday would top 54,600 MW,
close to but not surpassing the record for a third day in a
row.
TEXAS MELTS RECORD
Demand in Ercot meanwhile peaked at 67,929 MW on Tuesday,
breaking the 66,867 MW record set on Monday. Before this week,
the previous record was 65,776 MW set in August 2010.
Unlike SPP, however, Ercot forecast peak usage would break
the record Wednesday with demand expected to top 68,200 MW.
Both SPP and Ercot said the grids had enough power to meet
the forecast demand this week.
But weeks of excessive heat has stressed the region's power
plants and transmission lines.
Ercot said it was ready to shed load if necessary to
maintain grid reliability if significant generation or
transmission facilities shut unexpectedly,
Temperatures in parts of the region should start to return
to near normal levels in the upper 90s over the weekend,
according to weather forecasters.
The biggest power companies in Texas and SPP include units
of Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint (CNP.N), American
Electric Power (AEP.N), Entergy (ETR.N), Xcel (XEL.N), El Paso
Electric (EE.N), PNM Resources (PNM.N), Westar (WR.N), Great
Plains Energy (GXP.N), OGE Energy (OGE.N), Empire District
Electric EDE.N. and Cleco CNL.N.
