公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二

Texas retailer H-E-B says to give 15 pct of stock to employees

Nov 2 H-E-B, a Texas-based supermarket chain, said on Monday it was granting stock to 55,000 of its employees.

The company, founded and owned by the Butt family, said in a statement it expected employees to come to own 15 percent of the total stock over time.

(reporting by Nathan Layne)

