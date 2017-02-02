UPDATE 1-U.S. firm Orbital sues Heckler & Koch over XM25 weapon

(Adds details from court filing)
BERLIN/NEW YORK Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler &
Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital
ATK Inc had filed a suit in the United States seeking
damages in excess of $27 million.
In the complaint, filed at the U.S. District court in the
district of Minnesota, Orbital said it was seeking damages for
breach of contract over the XM25 semi-automatic weapon system
which Orbital and Heckler & Koch started developing more than 20
years ago.
"Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the
information we have so far," the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
"Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally
from the U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota so far," the
gunmaker also said in its brief statement.
A spokesman for Heckler & Koch declined to comment on the
details of the claims.
Orbital said in the filing, seen by Reuters, that Heckler &
Koch had failed to deliver twenty additional prototypes of the
XM25 weapon systems, as contracted, and that its failure to do
so meant the U.S. Army had raised the possibility of terminating
its contract with Orbital.
"Even if the Prime Contract is not terminated, Orbital ATK
has incurred and will incur additional costs as a direct result
of the substantial delay caused by Heckler & Koch's
non-performance and the need to re-procure the twenty weapons
from an alternate manufacturer," it stated in the filing.
Orbital is also asking in the filing that Heckler & Koch
transfer certain intellectual property to enable another
contractor to carry out the work.
The filing said Heckler & Koch had queried whether the
weapons, which target enemies protected by walls or hidden in
hard-to-reach places, would violate international laws of war.
The filing also said that after receiving legal opinions,
Heckler & Koch had said it would only supply the weapons if the
U.S. government provided a special certification, which the
government refused to do. Informal mediation failed, and Heckler
& Koch refused to engage in formal mediation, the filing stated.
