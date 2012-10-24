版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Heckmann down 2.9 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 24 Heckmann Corp : * Shares down 2.9 percent in premarket trading

