UPDATE 1-Heckmann sees strong revenue; shares jump

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Wastewater management company Heckmann Corp forecast strong revenue for the full year, helped by its acquisition of Thermo Fluids, sending its shares up 10 percent in extended trading.
Heckmann expects revenue of $400 million to $420 million for the year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting $370.7, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In March, Heckmann said it will buy oil recycling company Thermo Fluids Inc from Chicago-based private equity firm CIVC Partners for $245 million in cash and stock.
For the first quarter, Heckmann posted net loss of $3.9 million, or 3 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 1 cent a share.
Revenue for the quarter jumped three-fold to about $55 million.
Analysts expected the company to break even on a per-share basis on revenue of $54.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at $3.60 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS