UPDATE 1-Hecla Mining Q2 profit disappoints as silver production falls

* Q2 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.14
* Q2 rev up 33 pct on higher silver prices
* Q2 silver production down 11 pct
Aug 9 Precious metals miner Hecla Mining Co's
second-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates as
silver production fell due to lower-than-expected ore grades.
The company, which mostly mines for silver in the United
States and Mexico, said it continues to benefit from high silver
margins even with increasing cost pressures in the industry.
The company's April-June income applicable to common
shareholders rose to $33.2 million, or 11 cents a share, from
$13.7 million, or 5 cents a share, last year.
Silver production fell 11 percent to 2.3 million ounces.
However, revenue rose 33 percent to $117.9 million as realized
silver prices soared 89 percent.
Silver cash costs, net of by-product credits, was 52 cents
per ounce. The company expects cash costs to be about $1.00 per
ounce of silver for 2011.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 14
cents a share, on revenue of $121.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based company's shares closed at
$6.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)