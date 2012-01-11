UPDATE 1-Hecla cuts 2012 silver production outlook

Jan 11 Hecla Mining Co cut its 2012
silver production outlook and said the Mine Safety and Health
Administration (MSHA) has ordered to close a shaft at the
miner's Lucky Friday silver mine, where activities have been
halted since November.
Hecla cut its silver production forecast to 7 million ounces
from 9.5 million ounces.
The company, which mines silver and gold in the United
States and Mexico, said production at the Lucky Friday mine is
expected to resume in early 2013.
MSHA, which has been investigating accidents at the Idaho
mine, ordered closure of the shaft due to removal of built-up
material.