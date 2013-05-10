版本:
Hecla Mining sales fall 16 pct on lower silver prices

May 10 Hecla Mining Co, the No. 2 U.S. silver miner by output, reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter sales as prices of the precious metal fell.

Net profit fell to $11 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $12.4 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

The company reported sales of $76.5 million.

Silver prices fell 7.8 percent to average $30.08 per ounce during the January-March quarter from a year earlier.
