Perry Capital to ask J.C. Penney board to replace Ullman - CNBC

NEW YORK Aug 9 Perry Capital LLC will ask the board of J.C. Penney to replace interim chief executive Mike Ullman, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund would also support the return of Ken Hicks to the company, CNBC said, citing sources. Perry Capital has a roughly 7.3 percent position in J.C. Penney, CNBC said.
