Dacharan's flagship FX hedge fund up 24 pct, shut to new money

LONDON Aug 20 Swiss systematic hedge fund
Dacharan Advisory's flagship currency fund is up 24 percent year
to date and has been closed to new money since May, its
co-founder told Reuters on Thursday.
The Dacharan FX High Exposure Fund can often trade around $1
billion a day in directional bets across a range of currencies
over anything from a couple of hours to several days, said David
Beddington.
The year-to-date performance of the fund, which Beddington
co-runs with Ari Andricopoulos, compares to an average for
currency managers tracked by data firm Eurohedge of 6.34
percent.
Beddington declined to specify the size of the fund, which
launched in May 2008 and has posted annualised net returns of 19
percent, but said the majority of his clients were pension
funds. Dacharan began turning clients away in May.
"We haven't put a date on (reopening) the fund to new money,
but given an aggressive turnover in the book, we want to make
sure the market can absorb our capital without a market impact,"
Beddington said.
