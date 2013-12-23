Hedge funds lose out to equities, again

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 23 For hedge funds that made money
this year there was only one strategy that really mattered -
latching onto the stockmarket rally.
For everyone else 2013 proved another tough year as big-name
funds as varied as global macro, commodity and computer-driven
funds struggled to make money, eating further into the track
record of these one-time 'masters of the universe.'
So far this year the average hedge fund is up 8.2 percent -
their best year in three but lower than a near 21 percent rise
in the MSCI World Index for stocks.
More worrying is that longer-term performance over key
three- and five-year periods is also looking poor.
Hedge funds have made returns for their investors of 9.4
percent since 2011, and 39.6 percent since 2009, data from Hedge
Fund Research shows, but an investment in a fund tracking global
stocks would have made around 32 percent and 75 percent
respectively.
"If you look at the average hedge fund versus equity or
directional markets, this year has been disastrous," Roberto
Botero, a director at Sciens Capital said.
"In general you would expect hedge funds to underperform in
an equity market rally. But the issue is they have been
underperforming for the last five years, with very few
exceptions," Botero said.
The problem this year has centred on managers' inability to
get ahead of central bank monetary action, which has driven
markets, and the fact asset prices have headed upwards almost
continously, leaving funds which "hedge" against downside risk
left behind.
Hedge funds claim that they can make money in all markets
and deliver returns with less volatility than traditional assets
over the medium term, but this can be a hard sell when stock
markets are rising so quickly.
"Arguably in the long term it's fine but it doesn't feel
good when equity markets are up 20 percent or more," said
Anthony Lawler, who invests in hedge funds at asset manager GAM.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Still, some funds outperformed.
Lansdowne Partners' $10 billion long-short equity fund was
up 33.3 percent by mid-Dec., helped by gains in one of its
largest holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, while Egerton
Capital's main fund was 23.5 percent ahead, data seen by Reuters
shows.
Credit-focused funds also beat traditional investments, with
funds trading high-yield debt returning 8 to 10 percent,
investors familiar with the sector said.
Elsewhere, global macro managers, who bet on shifts in the
global economy and are among the most-celebrated in the
industry, struggled to get to grips with central bank policy.
Funds who bet Japan's monetary stimulus would send the yen
sliding, like those run by Caxton Associates and Moore Capital,
generated double-digit gains but others found it tough to make
money from their usual bets on Treasuries as the United States
moved towards tapering its $85 billion a month asset-buying
programme.
The $16 billion BlueCrest Capital International fund is flat
while Brevan Howard - the largest hedge fund manager in Europe -
had only made 2.2 percent in its Master fund by the end of
November.
Meanwhile computer-driven funds, staffed by mathematicians
who employ complex algorithms to try and outwit markets, had
another down year amid a lack of discernible trends in markets.
BlueTrend - part of BlueCrest Capital - fell 8.7 percent
during the first 11 months of 2013. Aspect Capital lost out too
and was down 6.5 percent by mid-December, while Cantab Capital
suffered a far-bigger 29 percent plunge in its main fund.
With traders failing to make money as volatility fell and
price moves in key oil and copper markets stayed small,
commodity funds also dropped for the third year in a row.
While the average commodity fund is down 4.3 percent Newedge
data shows, one of the biggest and best-known funds - Clive
Capital - decided to call it a day in September and
closed.
Lawler at GAM said the dominance of machine traders in
markets had made it particularly tough for other commodity
managers, and he remained underweight in the sector.
NEW MONEY KEEPS ON COMING
Despite the relatively poor performance, investors continue
to put more money into hedge funds.
Total net inflows by the end of November topped $71 billion,
almost double last year, eVestment said in a report this week.
Combined with performance gains, this has raised industry assets
to $2.8 trillion, 3 percent below its all-time high.
Institutional investors are fuelling the inflows, believing
that when markets skid hedge funds will offer them the best
protection from losses on their stock and bond holdings.
"Hedge funds need a year when you get more differentiation
across markets. Maybe next year will bring that, but if funds
still can't perform better, then what can managers say ?,"
Botero said.