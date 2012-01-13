Hedge funds to see big shift of assets in 2012-survey

LONDON Jan 13 Hedge fund investors are
likely to move almost a sixth of their cash into the hands of
different managers in 2012, a report on Friday showed, as firms
in the $2 trillion sector grapple with winning back the
confidence of clients hurt by losses in 2011.
The report, conducted by Barclays Capital, expects
investors will move around $300 billion of assets from one
strategy to another, or between different managers in the same
strategy, next year.
Investors will also put some $80 billion of new money into
the industry, according to the report, titled 'The Money Trail'.
This would constitute the largest annual net flow of assets
into hedge funds since the financial crisis, but is still less
than half the $195 billion investors ploughed into the industry
in 2007, the report showed.
The report surveyed 165 investors at a recent symposium in
New York, who collectively invest around $500 billion with hedge
funds, one quarter of the industry's total assets under
management.
Hedge funds experienced one of their worst annual
performances in 2011 -- the second negative year in four --
though most investors are expected to stick with the sector
after other asset classes also performed poorly.
The average fund sank 4.8 percent in 2011, data compiled by
Hedge Fund Research showed, as managers across strategies were
wrongfooted by volatile markets.
The report said global macro strategies, which make calls on
global news events by betting on bonds, currencies and equities,
as well as systematic volatility funds, are expected to attract
the most net flows, as investors try to avoid correlation with
equities.