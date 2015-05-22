Hedge fund Barington wins fight for 2 Eastern Co board seats

BOSTON May 22 Barington Capital Group won its proxy contest by scoring two board seats at Eastern Co this week as shareholders widely backed the activist hedge fund's call to add new blood at the industrial hardware maker.

Shareholders elected Barington Chief Executive Officer James Mitarotonda and Michael McManus, CEO of medical device manufacturer Misonix Inc, to the board, the hedge fund said on Friday, citing numbers from its proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners.

Eastern was not immediately available for comment.

Barington, which owns a 5.2 percent stake in Eastern, is one of a number of investors challenging various corporations' performance and campaigning for board seats to play a bigger role in plotting a company's future.

While these activist investors are gaining new clout, a proxy contest's outcome is often uncertain, as seen when Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management failed to win board seats at DuPont this month.

Mitarotonda and McManus will be the first new board members at Naugatuck, Connecticut-based Eastern since 1993. Mitarotonda has already put the 157-year old company on notice for being too stuck in old-fashioned ways.

"After years of seeing no significant new initiatives being introduced by management that we believe are likely to meaningfully improve long-term shareholder value, we can wait no longer - it is time for decisive action and change at Eastern," Mitarotonda wrote to Eastern CEO Leonard Leganza earlier in the year.

Mitarotonda has also publicly pushed Eastern to improve its financial performance and share price, which has climbed 11.8 percent since January to trade at $19.09 on Friday. Barington made its campaign public in early February.

Barington, which holds stakes in Darden Restaurants Inc and software and e-commerce company Ebix Inc, has posted a return of more than 15 percent so far this year, an investor said. The average hedge fund has returned 2.56 percent this year, data from Hedge Fund Research shows.

On Friday Barington reached a settlement with Children's Place Inc, winning a seat for its nominee to that board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)