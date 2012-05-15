HIGHLIGHTS-Managers like financials and ditch Green Mountain

NEW YORK May 15 Hedge fund manager Philippe
Laffont used to be one of the biggest bulls on Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters Inc. But the founder of Coatue
Management appears to have bailed on the once high flying stock
at just the right time.
In the first quarter, Laffont's fund unloaded some 2 million
shares of Green Mountain, according to a regulatory filing. It
proved to be a shrewd move as the price of the shares has been
cut nearly in half since the start of the second quarter.
Laffont disclosed his fund exited Green Mountain in a
so-called 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. Roughly 45 days after the end of each quarter, money
managers are required to give investors a glimpse of their
holdings of U.S. stocks.
And while the filings are notoriously backward looking - a
lot of trading can happen in 45 days since a quarter ends - the
filings do provide investors with some insight into which
managers were ahead of the curve in foreseeing potential good or
bad news with a company.
The filings, however, do not reveal short positions - bets
that a stock price will fall. And there is also little
disclosure on bonds and other securities that do not trade on
exchanges.
Still, even this incomplete picture can give investors who
want to trade like the rich and famous of the hedge fund
industry an idea about what sectors and stocks top managers
favor or are going cold on.
FINANCIALS
David Tepper's Appaloosa Management LP moved into bank
stocks in a big way in the first quarter. The hedge fund added
7.5 million shares of Bank of America Corp and 6.1
million shares of Citigroup Inc. The shares of both banks
have declined more than 20 percent since the end of the first
quarter.
Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors more than doubled his stake
in JPMorgan Chase & Co in the first quarter, bringing
the fund's holding to 2.2 million shares. Over the past week,
JPMorgan shares have fallen about 10 percent since the bank
disclosed a $2 billion trading loss.
Eric Mindich's Eton Park, which held 20 million shares of
Bank of America at the end of 2011, revealed it no longer had
any of the shares by the end of the first quarter.
MEDIA
Eton Park increased its stake in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
to 43 million shares at the end of the first quarter,
up from 25.9 million. Mindich's hedge fund upped its stake in
the company, even as it was announced that a former editor will
be prosecuted in a widely publicized telephone hacking case.
TECH
Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors dramatically cut
its position in Apple Corp, its biggest holding in the
fourth quarter. At the end of the first quarter it owned 173,300
shares, down from 1.29 million shares in the previous quarter.
Meanwhile, Viking significantly added to its position in
Cisco Systems Inc. The fund held 32.3 million shares at
the end of the first quarter, up from 7.4 million shares.